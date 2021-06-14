Gov. Walz signs order to extend peacetime emergency

The extension will give the governor emergency powers for an additional 30 days.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to extend his peacetime emergency powers Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

According to the governor's office, the 30-day extension was made to allow "Minnesota to continue operating vaccination sites, maintain eviction moratorium and receive federal hunger-relief funding."

“As Minnesotans return to business as usual and we wind down the state’s pandemic response, our focus is on ensuring we emerge from COVID-19 stronger than before,” said Gov. Walz in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to support our state so we can end the peacetime emergency while protecting renters and families and keeping our vaccination sites open.”