Gov. Walz signs order to extend peacetime emergency

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order to extend his peacetime emergency powers Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
According to the governor's office, the 30-day extension was made to allow "Minnesota to continue operating vaccination sites, maintain eviction moratorium and receive federal hunger-relief funding."
“As Minnesotans return to business as usual and we wind down the state’s pandemic response, our focus is on ensuring we emerge from COVID-19 stronger than before,” said Gov. Walz in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to support our state so we can end the peacetime emergency while protecting renters and families and keeping our vaccination sites open.”
Minnesota Republicans have spent much of the past 10 months criticizing Gov. Walz's handling of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as calling for an end to his peacetime emergency powers, but the DFL-controlled House has continually defended Walz's right to hold onto those powers.