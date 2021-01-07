Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection run in 2022

On Tuesday Walz said he plans to run for Minnesota governor again with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Tuesday morning he is running for reelection in the 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial race.

Walz indicated he'll run again with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. Candidates for governor have until the primaries to select their running mate.

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery," said Gov. Walz in a video announcement. "We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you."



Lt. Gov Flanagan said, "We are running for re-election to continue to make Minnesota a great place to live for everyone; Black, white, brown, and Indigenous, to strive to be a more equitable state, and to give families like the one I grew up in a fighting chance. We are just getting started.”

Currently the only Democrat running for office, Walz joins the race against Republicans Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Scott Jensen, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, Neil Shah and Mike Marti.

If a Republican wins the governor's race, it would be the first time the GOP claimed a victory there since Tim Pawlenty won his second term in 2006.

None of the Republican candidates have indicated who they'll run with as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Walz won the 2018 general election for governor with 53.8% of the vote. Republican Jeff Johnson garnered 42.4% of the votes in that race.

Flanagan edged out Republican Donna Bergstrom with 53.8% of the Minnesota vote in the 2018 general election for lieutenant governor.

A recent KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune/FRONTLINE Minnesota poll showed that Minnesota voters gave Governor Tim Walz a 49% approval rating in Sept. 2021, while 44% said they don't approve of his performance as governor.

The filing deadline for candidates is May 31, 2022 and the primary is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022.