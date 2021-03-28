Gov. Tim Walz to deliver State of the State from Mankato West High School

Last year, Gov. Walz made his State of the State address at the Governor's Mansion discussing the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANKATO, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his third State of the State Sunday evening from his old social studies classroom at Mankato West High School.

The speech is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Last year, Gov. Walz made his State of the State address at the Governor's Mansion discussing the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more than 500,000 Minnesotan's contracted the virus, and nearly 7,000 people died from COVID.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 1,590,826 Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- about 28.6% of the state's population. Of that group, 976,061 are fully vaccinated.

State health officials also say about 80.7% of the state's 65 and older population is at least partially vaccinated.