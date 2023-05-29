Gov. Walz to sign legal cannabis bill into law Tuesday

Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use, while automatically expunging offenses from thousands of Minnesotans' records.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The office of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he'd sign the landmark bill Tuesday that makes Minnesota the 23rd state in the U.S. to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use, and at the same time, automatically expunge low-level cannabis offenses from the records of tens of thousands of Minnesotans.

Walz's office said the governor will sign the bill at noon.

The final version of the legislature's Legal Adult-Use Cannabis bill passed the Senate by a vote of 34-32 just after 1 a.m. on May 20, the day after the DFL-controlled House passed the measure in another late-night session, 73-57. Five House Republicans voted with Democrats to approve the bill, and one Democrat voted against it, while state Senators gave it the go-ahead on a straight party-line vote.

“The prohibition on cannabis has had tremendously negative impacts on the lives of Minnesotans, especially our communities of color, and it is time for us to change course, create a system that works for adult-use cannabis, and create a regulated market for Minnesota,” said Senator Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville), chief author of the legislation, after the bill passed both legislative chambers.

But not everyone involved in the debate was celebrating the bill's passage. During the process, Republican lawmakers expressed their concerns over the potential impacts legal cannabis might have on traffic safety and crime, addiction and other mental health issues.

“We’re opening a door that is going to be very difficult to close, and it’s going to be very difficult to put the genie back on the bottle once this occurs,” said Republican Sen. Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, the lead Republican on the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

The final version of the bill, which went through several rounds of debate and revision, allows adults ages 21 and older to possess and/or transport up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower; 8 grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams of edible products.

The legislation also says adults can possess up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower in their private residences.

Additionally, a new Office of Cannabis Management will be created to help regulate Minnesota's cannabis industry, issuing licenses and developing regulations for businesses that are interested in participating.

With Walz's forthcoming signature, the majority of the legislation will become active on Aug. 1 — e.g., the end of cannabis prohibition and automatic expungement. But some parts, like the establishment of the Office of Cannabis Management, a Cannabis Advisory Board, and an Expungement Board, among other moves — will take effect on July 1.

Retail sales in Minnesota are projected to begin in the summer of 2024, with a 10% tax — on top of existing sales taxes — on cannabis products.

When cannabis does hit shelves next year, local governments will be tasked with controlling the location of businesses that are allowed to carry the product. The state says this way, local officials will be able to more easily prevent retailers from opening near schools or parks.

Last week, the city of Mankato voted to put a moratorium on cannabis sales, which could stay in effect until Jan. 1, 2025. The City Council said it wants to have more time to study the issue and craft local regulations specific to Mankato. However, the new law will not allow cities to permanently ban cannabis.

While Minnesotans will have to wait a few more months before they're able to enjoy legal marijuana recreationally, the state says its Medical Cannabis Program will continue, with plans to move its offices from the Minnesota Department of Health to the Office of Cannabis Management beginning March 1, 2025.

The sale of low-potency hemp edibles will also continue.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Minnesota politics: