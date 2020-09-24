Gov. Walz activates MN National Guard during Pence's visit 'out of abundance of caution'

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard "due to additional security needs" during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Minnesota Thursday.

The activation comes after a request from the City of Minneapolis, Walz's office said in a press release.

The MN National Guard tweeted they "stand ready to support local law enforcement efforts to keep the peace, ensure public safety and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

Minnesota @GovTimWalz activated the @MNNationalGuard 257th Military Police Company today to stand ready to support local law enforcement efforts to keep the peace, ensure public safety and allow for peaceful demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/OaHYHTz3oe — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) September 24, 2020

