Gov. Walz announces another special legislative session to begin Monday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday another special legislative session, scheduled to begin Monday, July 13.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the special session is being called to address police reform and accountability, as well as a bonding bill. During this session, Walz will also extend the emergency peacetime order by 30 days.

“I am asking Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to work together on the urgent matters Minnesotans expect them to tackle this summer,” said Gov. Walz in the release. “Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover. Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state.”

The last special session was called a few weeks after George Floyd's death, but lawmakers on both sides failed to reach an agreement on policing. The two sides also failed to agree on a bonding bill that would allow borrowing for public construction projects.

“We are ready to work with our partners in the legislature to make meaningful change for Minnesotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in the release. “People across the state are counting on us to come together to invest in local projects, police accountability and reform, and a stronger, more equitable economy. Let’s get it done together.”

The Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate is likely to call for another vote to end the governor's peacetime emergency powers. However, like in the June special session, the DFL majority in the Minnesota House is unlikely to support such a measure, which would require approval by both houses.