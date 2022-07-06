Gov. Walz highlights newly signed $93M mental health package

The bipartisan legislation is helping fund a youth mental health unit opening at Children's Minnesota this fall.

ST PAUL, Minn. — No one wants to wait for a hospital bed, especially when it's a crisis, but that's been the reality for Minnesota kids and teens struggling with their mental health.

Now, there's new funding to support them.

While many bills stalled when the legislative session ended this spring, an omnibus mental health package made it to the governor's desk. Tuesday at Children's Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing of that package into law.

"It speaks volumes about Minnesota's priorities," he said alongside legislators, parents, and other advocates.

The $92.7 million package is meant to fund a variety of programs and initiatives, from loan forgiveness for mental health professionals to adding hospital beds. Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL-Maplewood) of District 43A touted the package's bipartisan support.

"[It] passed out of our division with 100 percent support of Democrats and Republicans because we realized that we have a crisis in our state," Fischer said.

Governor Walz is at @childrensmn to talk about a mental health package that involves adding more hospital beds. Here at Children's, a new mental health unit will be ready this fall with 22 new beds. We're told it will be the first in the metro to serve kids under 12. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/cECgi5znVE — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) June 7, 2022

Mark Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota, says the package is allowing the hospital's St. Paul campus to build a new mental health unit and obtain licensing for 22 psychiatric beds. With construction already started and an opening set for fall, Gorelick says it will be the first mental health unit in the east metro serving kids under 12 years old.

"We expect that this unit is going to serve about 1,000 kids and teens each year," Gorelick said.

The mental health package could also mean more mental health professionals.

"[Children's has] already started the hiring process," Gov. Walz said. "This will be about 60 jobs."

"One of the largest issues is we don't have enough people to do the work," added Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota. "We have many people who graduated but don't become licensed … This bill creates a grant program to address this barrier."

It's not just for youth. The package also puts tens of millions of dollars toward adult mental health initiatives including the expansion of mobile crisis units.

