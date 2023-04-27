Gov. Walz signs 3 bills: 'Trans Refuge', conversion therapy ban and abortion protections

"No child will be subjected to this outdated, Byzantine and cruel practice of conversion therapy," Gov. Walz said Thursday morning at the state capitol.

ST PAUL, Minn — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed three bills into law involving gender-affirming health care, banning conversion therapy and protecting abortions.

"It's done. Minnesota says welcome... to a state that values who you are and protects you for who you are," Gov. Walz said after signing one of the bills Thursday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Minnesota now joins 21 other states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico as a state that bans on conversion therapy, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

"This is a day of mixed emotions because honestly, we should have done this ten years ago," said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul.

Last week, the Democratic-led Minnesota Senate followed their counterparts in the House by passing bills to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth.

All three bills passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this session.

"I am so proud to stand here with colleagues, our governor, our lieutenant governor and so many advocates and people who worked so hard to make these three laws a reality," said Sen. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven.

Gov Walz signs bill providing legal protections for transgender children seeking gender-affirming healthcare in Minnesota, their families, and providers, aka the “Trans Refuge Bill” pic.twitter.com/spvJnuYXWV — John Croman (@JohnCroman) April 27, 2023

Walz has already signed an executive order to protect young people and their families who come to Minnesota for health care from states where it's illegal to seek gender-affirming care. But the bill will etch those protections into law. Similarly, the conversion therapy ban builds on another Walz executive order.

The abortion bill is designed to protect people who come to Minnesota for abortions from legal repercussions in states where abortion is banned or sharply restricted, such as lawsuits, subpoenas and extradition. Minnesota courts would be prohibited from enforcing out-of-state subpoenas for medical records or judgments against patients or providers.

Opponents of the conversion therapy ban argued that it would impinge on religious freedom and the ability of families to seek counseling for children who they say need help sorting out their sexual identities.