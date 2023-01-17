Walz's final budget plan includes surplus checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households

Gov. Walz says the checks of up to $2,600 will help "Minnesotans afford rising costs."

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan rolled out the last piece of their budget proposal Tuesday, calling for the largest tax cut in state history that includes sending out surplus checks to residents and legalizing adult-use cannabis.

It's the fourth and final installment of packages within the administration's larger "One Minnesota" two-year budget proposal.

The previous proposals included making the state "the best in the nation for children," focusing on Minnesota's workforce and investing in public safety across the state.

Gov. Walz recommends sending nearly $4 billion of the state's $17.6 billion surplus directly back to residents in the form of checks.

More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would get the checks.

"These direct payments would be structured as an advanced income tax credit equal to $2,000 for families with income below $150,000 and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000," according to the news release from the governor's office. Residents could also qualify for an additional $200 for each dependent, up to three children.

"For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," said Gov. Walz in the release.

The governor also recommends spending $219 million to reduce taxes on Social Security benefits for over 350,000 households.

Included in his proposal, legalizing and regulating adult-use cannabis.

Under Gov. Walz's plan, an Office of Cannabis Management would oversee "the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program."

David Hann, chairman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, accused Walz of wasting the state's multi-billion dollar surplus on "reckless spending and growing government."

"The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda," Hann continued in a statement. "At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits."

Gov. Walz also proposed increased funding for the state's two public higher education systems, Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota, and for the state's tribal colleges.

Another $29.2 million in the budget would be earmarked to buy up to 30 electric buses.