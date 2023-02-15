Walz attends signing for pact extending Minnesota-Norway military partnership

The signing also honored the 50-year anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange, the longest-running partnership between two nations.

TRONDHEIM, Norway — The future looks bright for a military partnership between Minnesota and Norway that began 50 years ago, and is still going strong.

On Wednesday Gov. Tim Walz was in Norway for the signing of an agreement expanding the long-standing relationship between our Midwestern state and the Scandinavian country. The agreement also noted the 50th Anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX).

The program dates back to 1973 when Norwegian Home Guard Maj. Gen. Herluf Nygaard invited the Chief of the Minnesota National Guard, Maj. Gen. Francis S. Greenlief, to visit Norway. The partnership was established that year and in 1974 approximately 40 Minnesota troops traveled to Norway to train while the same number of Norwegian Guardsmen visited Camp Ripley.

NOREX has grown over the years, with about 100 citizen soldiers from each country crossing the globe to compare notes, learn and train with their peers. It remains the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.

Prior to the ceremony, the governor met with guardsmen from both Minnesota and Norway who are participating in the NOREX program.

"It was my honor to meet with members of the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard and hear firsthand how critical this military exchange is to building trust, partnership, and mutual understanding with our Norwegian partners," said Walz. "I am proud to make this historic partnership official and look forward to working together to advance our shared values and security interests."

“It was my honor to meet with members of the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard and hear firsthand how critical this military exchange is to building trust, partnership, and mutual understanding with our Norwegian partners,” said Walz. “I am proud to make this historic partnership official and look forward to working together to advance our shared values and security interests.”

Wednesday's ceremony was just one stop on Walz's four-day visit to Norway. So far, he's met with Queen Sonja and U.S. Ambassador to Norway Marc Nathanson.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Gov. Walz took part in the signing.

