Walz signs 'One Minnesota' budget into law

The spending plan, made up of 12 separate bills, involves everything from taxes and education to transportation and human services.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saying it will make a "generational impact" on Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz signed his "One Minnesota" budget, a financial blueprint that dictates spending across the state over the next two years.

Standing on the steps of the State Capitol, surrounded by top members of his administration, Democratic lawmakers and supporters, Walz hailed the work of the 20023 legislative session and the changes it yielded. A press release from his administration says, among other things, the $72 billion One Minnesota budget:

Provides the largest tax cut in state history

Lowers costs and delivers direct payments to Minnesotans

Cuts child poverty

Increases funding for public education

Invests in Minnesota’s workforce and economic expansion

“In January, I outlined a vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in. Today, we’re turning that vision into reality,” said Walz. “The work we’ve done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state – it will lower costs, improve lives, and cut child poverty."

"The One Minnesota Budget is historic, deeply rooted in equity, and decades in the making," added Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. "None of this work would have been possible without our partners in the legislature, our organizers and advocates, our testifiers, our parents, our young people, and our community members from every part of the state. This day and this victory are for you.”

For the first time in years, Democrats came out of the 2022 elections with a trifecta, grabbing control of the governor's office, the Senate and House. With a controlling majority at the capitol, the DFL was able to hammer through its agenda (which had stalled out for multiple sessions) including bills on recreational marijuana, abortion, family leave, increased education funding and more.

While a crowd of supporters cheered, the governor hailed the passage of 75 bills as the will of the people, clearly expressed at the polls.

"Two and a half million people showed up last November to cast ballots, and they made a choice," Walz reflected, a broad smile on his face. "They chose hope over fear... they chose inclusion over exclusion. They chose personal freedoms over totalitarian dictates from government... they chose science over conspiracy. Above all else, though, they chose action over gridlock."

"History will tell the story," the governor insisted.

