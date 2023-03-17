Governor Walz to sign free school meals bill for Minnesota students

Community activists, youth leaders and other lawmakers will attend the news conference in northeast Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on March 14, 2023.

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz is visiting Webster Elementary School in Minneapolis to sign a bill that will provide Minnesota students free breakfast and lunch.

The event is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. KARE 11 plans to cover it live on our YouTube page, with links posted on our other social platforms.

The school lunch bill won approval in the state Senate on Tuesday. It was a Democratic priority this session, but even a few Republicans crossed over as the Senate passed the bill 38-26. The House agreed to the Senate's version of the measure, sending it to the governor's desk.

"Being hungry makes learning almost impossible," Democratic Sen. Heather Gustafson, of Vadnais Heights, the lead author, who is also a teacher, said earlier this week. "This is a bill that will ensure every student, K through 12, in Minnesota is going to get the food they need while they're at school."

Nearly 275,000 Minnesota students currently get free or reduced-price lunches.

Gustafson said roughly one in six children are considered "food insecure," meaning they don't know when they will get their next meal.

Around 18.5% of Minnesota students likely qualify for free or reduced meals but don't get them, she added, often because of instability within their families. And for families that are just over the poverty line or need a break, she said, guaranteed meals will mean one less thing to worry about.

Republican critics said the bill wasn't needed and that a better use of the money would be to focus instead on reading, writing and arithmetic.

"There is no such thing as a free lunch," GOP Sen. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, said earlier this week. "The people of Minnesota are paying in this bill over $400 million in taxes to pay for the lunches of kids, the majority of which are already having their lunches paid for by their families now."

