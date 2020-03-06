Hackers access Minnesota Senate website

The breach accessed a password file, but did not compromise any Senator's passwords or emails.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate's official website was back up and running on Tuesday evening after being a target of hackers earlier in the day.

The public was unable to access the website for a portion of the day while the situation was investigated and prepared.

A letter sent to Senators and staffers obtained by KARE 11 showed the breach happened around 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, when hackers were able to access a passwords file.

"This Passwords File does NOT contain passwords to Senator or staff emails or login accounts, nor does it have access to the server that has that information," Secretary of the Senate Cal Ludeman said in the latter.

Ludeman noted the Senate WiFi password was compromised and had to be reset. Other pages on the website were rebuilt and reactivated as staff confirmed them to be secure.