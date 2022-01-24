House DFL pitches $100 million public safety plan

The House Majority proposes giving grants to local law enforcement agencies and nonprofits that help keep the peace and build community trust.

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's a broad consensus that state lawmakers must tackle the tide of violent crime that has hit Minnesota and the rest of the nation. Republicans and Democrats will bring different sets of ideas to the State Capitol when the 2022 Session begins January 31.

The House DFL Caucus Monday unveiled a package of public safety legislation that features $100 million in grants to communities and nonprofits.



“All Minnesotans deserve to be safe in their communities, no matter what we look like or where we live,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters Monday.

“We’re funding law enforcement to address the rising crime we’re experiencing right now, and we’re very grateful to those law enforcement professionals who keep Minnesotans safe while protecting their constitutional and human rights.”

The package includes $40 million in community safety grants, money that would go to nonprofits that work to help keep peace and assist in building confidence in law enforcement efforts. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler cited the group known as “A Mother’s Love” as an example of the type of nonprofit that deserves support from the legislature.

“If there's a shooting in the community and police officers are showing up at the same place, so does A Mother's Love,” Rep. Winkler explained.

“They help keep the situation calm, help make sure there’s communication back and forth between police and community, and they help keep the situation safe.”

The public safety package also includes $22 million in community policing grants, to help departments hire more beat officers who can become more acquainted with the neighborhoods they patrol. An additional $22 million would be earmarked for crime investigation grants, to help cities hire more investigators and purchase more forensics equipment.

The proposal also includes $10 million to help curb the opioids epidemic that has contributed to the crime wave and also taxed resources of local police and fire departments. The House DFL package also includes funding for body-worn camera grants, plus $450,000 to help the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board hire more compliance investigators.

“Community crime prevention programs, community partnerships, the intelligence pieces, we know now that those things work,” Rep. Cedrick Frazier, a New Hope Democrat and chief author of the public safety bill, told reporters.

“So, what we're trying to do is lean into the things we know have been effective in bringing the crime rates down.”

At least four DFL House members work as prosecutors between sessions, including Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview. Rep. Moller said investing in community groups pays off in the long run by building public confidence in law enforcement.

“Without trust in system, victims don't report crime, witnesses don't come forward or testify, and juries may disbelieve investigators and other experts.”

By contrast, earlier this month Republican Senator Paul Gazelka said his public safety package will focus on tougher prison sentences for carjackers and repeat offenders who commit gun crimes.

House Democrats say they’re waiting to see the specific language of the GOP bills, before passing judgment on those initiatives.

Democrats, however, assert that sending more people to prison for longer terms by itself won't be enough to solve the root causes of crime. They note that violent crime is also on the rise in southern states controlled by conservatives, all states that already send more people to prison per capita than Minnesota does.

“Crime is on the rise in both punitive states like Mississippi and reform states like Oregon. Therefore, we know responding to this national crisis by blaming politicians, demonizing certain parts of our state, defunding prosecutors, as some of my GOP colleagues have proposed, will not solve anything.”

Republicans have criticized prosecutors in Hennepin and Ramsey County, accusing them of creating a revolving door for violent criminals that aren’t held long enough to keep them out of circulation. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi have both rejected those characterizations.

Rep. Carlos Mariani, the St. Paul Democrat who chairs the House Public Safety Committee.

“In the current budget environment Minnesota is blessed to have the resources to increase safety,” Rep. Mariani told reporters.