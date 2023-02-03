House expected to pass 'Driver's Licenses for All' bill

The legislative body needs to re-vote on the measure, which provides a driver's license for undocumented Minnesotans. Gov. Walz has promised to sign it.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House looks poised to pass into law a measure that would allow undocumented individuals to obtain a license to drive or state ID.

Governor Tim Walz has promised to sign the "Driver's Licenses for All" bill if it reaches his desk. The House originally passed it in January on a 69-60 vote, strictly along party lines, with Democrats supporting and Republicans voting against. Their colleagues in the Senate made some minor changes in the bill when they passed it 34 to 31 in February. That means that house members need to OK the senate amendments, and then re-vote on the bill.

At this point, there is no reason to believe the outcome of the final vote will be different.

Proponents say the ability to obtain a legal driver's license will create more employment opportunities for an estimated 80,000 undocumented Minnesotans, improve safety on the roadways and ease fears of deportation during routine interactions with law enforcement and government agencies.

Backers say licenses would be the key to obtaining insurance, housing, and other essentials that require a license. So far 18 other states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico grant licenses to undocumented residents, something Minnesota did before the year 2003.

Opponents cite concerns that issuing driver's licenses to undocumented residents will lead to illegal voting.

"We have real concerns about that with the integrity of the election process, and the sanctity of the vote," Rep. Jon Koznick, a Lakeville Republican, explained to KARE 11 following the first House vote.

Democrats counter by pointing out that the Secretary of State's Office checks the voter rolls against the list of non-citizens with driver's licenses to guard against non-citizens voting. Any non-citizen who votes can be charged with a felony and face prison time, deportation and a $100,000 fine.

House members are expected to vote on the Driver's Licenses for All bill at 3:30 p.m.

