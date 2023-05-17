House passes historic boost in school funding

E-12 bill would increase state aid to schools by 4% next year, 2% the year afterward.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House passed an education budget bill Tuesday that will, if it becomes law, represent the largest ever year-to-year increase in state aid to schools.

It increases school spending by $2.2 billion over the next two years, including a 4% increase in basic per pupil aid in the first year, followed by a 2% increase the next. And, for the first time ever it would set in motion automatic increases in future years, indexed to inflation but capped at 3%.

"Each of our schools across the state are as unique as the students that we serve, and it's our job as legislators to make sure that every one of our public schools are healthy and safe learning environments for all of our kids," DFL Rep. Cheryl Youakim of Hopkins, the House Education Finance Chair, told her colleagues during the floor debate.

"And it's our job to make sure our districts have the stability, flexibility and the tools to meet all of our students where they're at."

The Minnesota Senate was expected to take up the measure in the predawn hours Wednesday, but Republican filibusters have bogged down the process even more than usual in the final weeks of the session. Gov. Walz, a retired high school teacher, has said he'll sign the bill.

Largest school funding boost in state history passes Minnesota House on a 70 to 62 vote pic.twitter.com/CaHoYoj4vU — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 16, 2023

The bill also includes $662 million to help school districts across the state pay for the special education services they're legally required to provide. It also triples the amount of money schools get for English Language Learner programs.

There's also $62 million in new assistants to help schools hire more support staff, including counselors, psychologists, nurses, and paraprofessionals. Minnesota lags much of the nation when it comes to the numbers of those professionals per student.

Republicans voted against the bill, complaining that it contains too many new mandates for districts. They asserted that districts should have more control over how they spend their new state aid.

"We've heard today how this bill is 'historic and transformational.' I believe I have figured out what transformational means," Rep. Patricia Mueller, an Austin Republican, told colleagues.

"I have figured out it means more money."

At one point in the debate, Republican Rep. Duane Quam of Byron, slipped into a cartoon voice to talk about "those on high" who know better than local school board.

"We need to provide the schools the options and control to do what their students need. This bill contains a bunch of 'Way up here on high know exactly what you should be doing, so we're taking away the control from the school board because you don't know. We do!' Well, that's wrong!"

Republicans also opposed part of the legislation that will, for the first time ever, allow part-time or seasonal hourly workers, such as bus drivers and kitchen staff, to draw unemployment benefits.

Supporters assert it will help districts with hiring and retention if people can have some stable income if they're laid off temporarily.

Republicans argued the payroll deductions for the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund would eat way at some of the historic gains districts are set to receive if this bill becomes law.

DFL Rep. Emma Greenman of Minneapolis defended the package.

"This is an amazing bill not because it has a magic bullet provision that fixes all the problems. It's because it's a multifaceted, comprehensive approach that provides resources that our kids and our schools need to learn, grow and thrive."

Another part of the bill would make menstrual products available for free in school bathrooms, provide grants for those schools that want to build gender-neutral restrooms and locker rooms.

It also seeks to create alternatives to discipline that removes students from classrooms and excludes them from the other student, something that has disproportionately happened to young students of color.

Watch more Minnesota politics: