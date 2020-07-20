Minnesota House takes up police reforms, bonding

Lawmakers looking to make July's special session more productive than June's was. They'll try again Monday to pass construction bonding and criminal justice bills.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a tall order -- pass police reforms and a $1.8 billion infrastructure bill all in one long day. But that's whats on the agenda in what could be the final day of the July special session at the State Capitol.

Both pieces of legislation fell by the wayside during the June special session, when lawmakers found themselves at an impasse and a self-imposed deadline that would've been tough to meet, even if they'd all been on the same page.

On Monday, the House will try to pass the bills and send them over to the Senate in hopes they get the green light there without significant changes. House Republicans have threatened to block the bonding bill, unless and until Gov. Walz agrees to give up his peacetime emergency powers and allow the legislature to take charge of the state's COVID-19 response measures, such as business restrictions and rules for reopening schools.

At least $1.3 billion of the bonding bill comes from general obligation bonds, a form of borrowing. And, as such, the measure requires a three-fifths super majority to pass the House and Senate. In the House that amounts to 81 votes, so even if all 75 Democrats were to vote for the bill, at least six Republicans would need to join them to pass it.

The projects are spread around Minnesota, ranging from fixes for dangerous railroad crossings to university building upgrades to bridges to water treatment plants in smaller communities. Every bonding bill reflects about one-fifth of the total requests for bonding money from communities across the state.

Senate Republicans are generally supportive the the package House Democrats have put on the table. But the hard sell is with House Republicans who contend COVID-19 is no longer the type of unforeseen emergency anticipated by state statutes.

Nothing brings DFLers and Republicans together like a bonding bill media event on a beautiful summer day in a small town #mnleg Oh, and BTW, they had their masks on before and after this pic pic.twitter.com/SoBNV2zmIu — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 17, 2020

GOP lawmakers say they're especially worried the governor will impose a one-size-fits-all solution to public schools across Minnesota, rather than one that puts individual districts and school boards in the driver's seat.

"No one in Minnesota wants schools open more than me! One, as governor. Two as a teacher. Three, as the parent of an eighth grader! I can tell kids should be in school!" Gov. Walz told reporters last week.

"School is a positive place to be. It makes a positive difference. But that’s not the question. The question is can kids be in school safely?"

The governor says he has been tracking the positive test rate -- the percentage of all tests that come back positive -- and the amount of community spread that can't be easily traced to family members or large gatherings.

Seeking compromise on police reforms

Criminal justice reforms gained renewed momentum after the killing of George Floyd in police custody Memorial Day in Minneapolis. The citizen video of Floyd's last moments of life -- pinned to the pavement by three officers, with one officer's knee on his neck for more than eight minutes -- sparked worldwide outrage, protests and eventually riots, looting and burning that destroyed more than 100 buildings in the Twin Cities.

One key difference between House Democrats and Senate Republicans during the first special session involved how to approach the goals of banning choke holds and creating a duty for officers to intervene and report those banned restraints to superiors.

The bills passed by the Senate would make those bans part of statewide policy by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, or POST Board. The bills passed by the House in June, on the other hand, would make choke holds illegal, allowing officers to be charged criminally for using one during an arrest.

The current version of House File Number 1 includes:

Bars officers from using choke holds and hog-tie restraints

Requires centralized collection of use-of-force data

POST Board may revoke licenses of officers who use banned holds

Expanding the POST Board to add more citizen members

Allows citizen review boards to make findings of fact in cases

State grants to help local communities pay for oversight board

Allows cities to institute residency requirements for new hires

Removes statute of limitations for civil suits by family members

Bans warrior-style training for police officers in Minnesota

Creates duty to intercede and report banned choke-holds

Allows POST board to discipline officers who don't intercede

Instructs the Atty. General to prosecute crimes from fatal encounters

Creates independent Use of Force investigators unit at BCA

Eliminating cash bail for non-violent misdemeanor offenders

Restores voting right to former felony offenders upon release

House Democrats put the POCI Caucus --a group of lawmakers who identify as people of color and indigenous -- in charge of drafting a wide range of measures designed to hold officers more accountable for acts of brutality. The bills also sought to change some of the underlying conditions that cause people of color, especially Black men, to be disproportionately injured in police encounters.

Some of the POCI Caucus proposals -- reinstating voting rights for felony offenders as soon as they're released and placing the Attorney General's Office in charge of prosecuting officer-involved homicides -- were immediately rejected by Senate Republican leaders in the June session.