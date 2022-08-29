Housing leader expands program to help aging homeowners

U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge announced $15 million for a program that helps older homeowners stay in their homes longer.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not every day Bettie Smith has TV photographers inside her house or, for that matter, a member of the president's cabinet holding a press conference in her front yard. But that was the case Monday.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge came to Smith's home on the Minneapolis north side to announce the expansion of HUD's Older Adult Home Modification program, which pays for small improvements that help older homeowners age in place.

"This work was done with a $30 million expenditure from HUD. I’m here today to announce another $15 million, which we believe will help another 5,000-plus seniors," Secretary Fudge told a crowd of reporters and political leaders who gathered in front of the Smith's home.

This was the first of three stops for the nation's leading housing official who was in Minneapolis Monday to highlight successful federal affordable housing initiatives.

Bettie Smith, a 73-year-old retired school nurse, and her husband John, were touted as an example of an aging couple who'll be able to stay in the home they've owned for 36 years, thanks to a HUD grant. Bettie said the changes may seem minor, but they make a huge difference.

"I was very glad the secretary came, because, if anyone can get the word out, and she has the money -- it has to come through her -- to let her see where it's actually being used at, and that it does make a big difference," Bettie told KARE.

The federal age-in-place grant paid for things like new wiring for their flickering lights, updated smoke detectors, functional knobs and pullers on their built-in buffet, a knee scooter walker and a grab bar for their bathroom.



"It's been good because now I feel safe in the bathtub. I don't have to worry about when I try to turn a light on, I'm going to start an electrical fire, because they work now," Bettie explained.

The program also tailors each project to what can help the family the most. In the case of Bettie and John Smith, that improvement included a new refrigerator that's much easier for older persons to use. The freezer compartment is on the bottom, which makes it easier for both to get access while standing on the scooter.

"When the person who comes to your home walked through here, I had paper towels underneath the refrigerator because it was leaking and not keeping the food cold," Bettie recalled.

"And they asked about these things, and they said, 'Let me see if we can do that.' And so, yes, that was the biggest thing. Now I don't worry about the food spoiling, and we can buy more because I know it's going to be safe."

U.S. Senator Tina Smith, who was on hand to introduce Secretary Fudge, said it was important to note that HUD is working in partnership with local agencies to make these grants work.

"HUD and the federal government are working through trusted local partners, to get these dollars out," Sen. Smith explained.

"So, we're not creating a whole new level of federal bureaucracy to get this done. We're working through trusted local partners."

That local partner is Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, led by Chris Coleman, the former mayor of St. Paul.

"Older adults over 60 years are the largest segment of homeowners in the Twin Cities, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay in homes unless these modifications are made," Coleman told reporters.

"They want to stay in their homes. This is their neighborhood. This is where their churches are, their stores are, their friends and their family. They want to stay here as long as they can."

The project at the Smith home cost less than $2,500, but was considered smart money for the taxpayers because the Smiths won't be looking for long-term subsidized housing options.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was thrilled that Fudge came to visit the city to get a closer look at how local communities and nonprofit agencies are leveraging federal dollars to get more bang for the buck.

"Everyone should have that safe place where they go home to at the end of the night to rest their head on the pillow, to rejuvenate for the next day," Frey observed.

"That means investments in affordable housing rentals. That also means investments in home ownership."

The HUD program boosts overall efforts to retain what's known as naturally occurring affordable housing. In other words, finding ways to help people hang onto the housing they can already afford.

Secretary Fudge said the need is great, and senior citizens who can keep their homes and age-in-place is becoming more of an exception than a rule.

"We are a nation now where most seniors can’t live like they live, to live in their homes with dignity and support that they need," Secretary Fudge remarked.

"My job is two things. It is to be sure that people can live with respect and dignity in this country, and that they can live in safe and secure neighborhoods."

Fudge also complimented Mayor Frey on the city's comprehensive plan, which effectively ended single-family zoning.

"That helps us with the whole situation of 'not-in-my-backyard,' which is the biggest problem we have in this country. Nobody wants poor people to live next to them. Nobody wants people to build a smaller home," Fudge explained.

"But at some point, we have to rethink what housing looks like in this country. Everybody doesn’t need two or three acres of land or mega-mansions."

The program is open to anyone aged 62 or older, who earns less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. In the Twin Cities that equates to $89,000 for a family of four.

People can apply directly to Habitat for Humanity, or check with their local community nonprofit. Bettie learned of the program through the Northpoint Health and Wellness Center in north Minneapolis.

