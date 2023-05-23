What kind of infrastructure projects will be funded by the bonding bill?

This is the first time the legislature has made investments in critical infrastructure since fall of 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — The legislature will be spending $2.6 billion to fund different projects across our state. This is the first time the state will be funding critical infrastructure since fall of 2020.

But first, it's important to understand that the bonding bill comes in two parts: HF669 and HF670.

Under HF669, the money coming from bonds will be used in places like the DNR, for things like flood hazard mitigation programs.

The Metropolitan Council will receive $108.6 million, which includes improvements for bus rapid transit projects.

The University of Minnesota will also get $136 million, including $92.6 million to renovate Fraser Hall into an undergraduate chemistry building.

The Department of Transportation is also receiving $326.3 million for future projects around the state with $146 million going to local roads and bridges.

Chankhada Trail in Plymouth is one of the dozens of local projects being funded. The city has identified that stretch of road as outdated and is already on Phase 2 of making safety improvements.

"With a two lane narrow road with no shoulders, people wanting to bike, walk, people wanted to walk with strollers, it was very dangerous," Plymouth city manager Dave Callister said. "And we've been getting a lot of feedback to correct some of the safety issues on the road."

Under HF670, funding will come from cash from the surplus and includes investments in the Department of Public Safety, mostly for local fire or public safety centers.

Other specific projects like $7 million to construct a freight rail car storage facility in Lakeville are included as well.





