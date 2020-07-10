Senate candidate Jason Lewis in self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

According to a statement, Lewis was in contact with this person on Monday, and then on Wednesday morning, that person tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is self-quarantining and will be getting tested after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Lewis campaign, Lewis was in contact with this person on Monday, and then on Wednesday morning, that person tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says Lewis is showing no symptoms and that all campaign staffers who have been in contact with Lewis since Monday are also self-quarantining and will be tested.

Lewis was also in contact with President Donald Trump last week when Trump made a campaign stop in Minnesota. Trump was recently released from a military hospital, where he received treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Lewis told Minnesota Public Radio last week that, due to the president's diagnosis, he was self-quarantining until he would be able to get a test.