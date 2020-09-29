Jill Biden to stop in Minneapolis on Saturday

The Trump campaign also announced Eric Trump would be stopping in Becker, Minnesota for an appearance at Potter Trucking on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be coming to Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Biden campaign sent out a release that the former Second Lady would be making her second stop in Minnesota but didn't provide any specific details about the visit. Biden stopped in Prior Lake on Sept. 9.

On Monday, the Trump campaign announced Eric Trump would be stopping in Becker, Minnesota for an appearance at Potter Trucking. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is also visiting Minneapolis and Duluth on Wednesday.

"(Minnesota) is a battleground state. It's not necessarily a swing state yet," said David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University in a prior interview with KARE. "It's clearly a state that both sides think they can win."