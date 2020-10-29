Biden, Trump to visit Minnesota Friday

Joe Biden announced Thursday that he'll be visiting St. Paul on Friday - the same day President Donald Trump is headed to Rochester.

ST PAUL, Minn — Both presidential candidates will be in Minnesota four days before the Nov. 3 election, highlighting the importance of the state to their campaigns.

Former vice president Joe Biden announced Thursday that he'll hold a drive-in event in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 30. Biden plans to deliver his remarks at about 3:45 p.m.

His campaign says he'll focus on bringing Americans together, and encouraging Minnesotans to vote.

Biden's announcement comes the day after President Donald Trump announced that he will visit Rochester on Friday for a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally."

Trump's event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Rochester International Airport.

Both candidates have visited Minnesota several times this election season.

David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University, told KARE 11 last month that Minnesota is a battleground state.

"It's not necessarily a swing state yet," he said. "It's clearly a state that both sides think they can win."

When Minnesota last swung Republican in a presidential election it was in 1972 for Richard Nixon. But Trump came close in 2016.

A KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll at the end of September showed Biden leading Trump by 6 points. However, Trump had an advantage in rural and suburban Minnesota while Biden led heavily in the metro.