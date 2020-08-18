x
Kanye West filing papers to qualify as presidential candidate in Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, a person has 10 days to get 2,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.
ST PAUL, Minn. — Rapper Kanye West is filing papers to put his name on the Minnesota's ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, West's representatives filed papers on Monday and will have 10 days to gather the required number of signatures. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, a person needs 2,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

West has so far qualified in several states including, Utah, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press.

