'Keep choosing the right fights': Gov. Walz delivers annual State of the State Address

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivered his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night from the Capitol building in St. Paul.

In the first State of the State speech of his second term — and fifth since taking office in 2019 — Walz put Minnesota families at center stage.

As Democrats now have full control of both chambers of the state legislature and the governor's office for the first time since 2014, Walz discussed the bodies' accomplishments from this year's legislative session.

"This is a moment we have been building towards for a long time. And we won’t let it go to waste," he said.

Touting millions of dollars in tax cuts for Minnesota families, Walz also said the state government unlocked funds to improve the state's aging infrastructure, provide every student in Minnesota with free breakfast and lunch, and help get the state to 100% clean energy by 2040 with a carbon-free electricity standard.

"Minnesotans," Walz said, "three months into our second term, I’m proud to report that the state of our state is strong, and it’s getting stronger with every investment we make in our people and the futures they’re working so hard to build."

"I’m here today to say: Let’s keep choosing the right fights. Let’s keep going to bat on behalf of Minnesota families, and let’s keep making Minnesota the nation’s best place for our children to grow up," he said.

Pivoting to this year's budget proposal, Walz reiterated his vision for Minnesota's $17.5 million surplus. Walz says his plan includes putting money back into the pockets of struggling parents with a child tax credit; sending every Minnesotan a rebate check; helping parents find good and affordable child care; and investing in Minnesota's public schools.

Walz also discussed funding for public safety initiatives, including the push for tighter regulation around the state's gun laws.

"I know guns as well as anyone else in this room," Walz said, adding, "...I’m not just a veteran, or a hunter, or a gun owner. I’m a dad. And for many years, I was a teacher. I know that there’s no place for weapons of war in our schools, or in our churches, or in our banks, or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives without fear ... I got an A rating from the NRA my first term in Congress. Now I get straight F’s. And I sleep just fine."

Walz said he's confident the gun legislation currently being debated — proposing universal background checks and red flag laws — will soon be passed and signed into law.

"When it comes to showing people what comes after gridlock, what they can have instead of the gridlock, what we can do when we set aside the dumb fights and choose good ones instead – well, there’s nowhere quite like Minnesota right now," he said.

"We’re drawing a roadmap for 49 other states by doing whatever it takes to be a state that works – for everyone."

A rebuttal on behalf of Minnesota's Republican Party will take place directly following the governor's speech, the details of which will be added as they become available.

