Minnesota AG Ellison reaches tentative $2.37B settlement with opioid manufacturer

Ellison and states across the U.S. reached a tentative $2.37B agreement with major opioid manufacturer Allergan on Friday.

Millions of dollars are expected to roll into Minnesota after Attorney General Keith Ellison and other states reached another tentative agreement with a major opioid manufacturer-- the second this week.

According to a news release from Ellison's office, an agreement for $2.37 billion was reached with opioid manufacturer Allergan.

The announcement comes days after Ellison and a coalition of states reached a $4.25 billion settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid manufacturer.

Together, both agreements will provide over $6.6 billion nationwide, while "tens of millions of which will flow into Minnesota to be spent on opioid abatement," the release said.

Ellison said in a released statement that he has to "continue to aggressively hold these companies accountable for the harm they’ve caused in order to protect the people of Minnesota."

The attorney general's statement comes at a time when the state reported an all-time high in opioid overdose deaths last year -- 924. Also, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that "from 2020 to 2021, opioid-involved overdose deaths increased by 35%," Ellison's office said.

For more information on how Ellison and the state are fighting against the opioid endemic, visit this page on the attorney general's website.

