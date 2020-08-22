Kelley draws heat from Senate Republicans

Commerce Commissioner questioned about oil pipeline and other issues during Senate confirmation hearing

ST PAUL, Minn. — The latest delay for a northern Minnesota oil pipeline project could be the last straw for Senate Republicans pondering whether to keep Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley on the job.

Commissioner Kelley, a former DFL lawmaker, appeared before a joint committee Friday dominated by GOP senators who were sharply critical of Kelley's decision to file an appeal that will delay Enbridge Energy's Line 3 project.

"Can you answer why a state agency would pick a side to this when we know it's a contentious issue in Minnesota? Why would the Department use taxpayer money to work on one side of the issue?" Sen. Jason Rarick, a Pine City Republican, asked Kelley.

Sen. Paul Utke of Park Rapids talked about all of the jobs the $2.8 billion project would create, plus the local property taxes that could be collected by cash-strapped northern counties.

"I would just ask you do what's right and pull out of this appeal and let's get a project moving that's good for Minnesota."

The embattled commissioner said the Line 3 issue has often been portrayed as a choice between creating jobs or saving the environment. But Kelley said the Commerce Department's appeal is focused on an entirely different issue -- whether there's a demand for the pipeline.

"With respect to the Certificate of Need the statute does not ask us to balance jobs with meeting statutory requirements," Kelley explained.

"The costs of these facilities are ultimately paid for by consumers. If the company has not met the standards in the statute for demonstrating that need, we wouldn't want consumers to have to pay for it."

He pointed out that the Commerce Department isn't averse to helping create jobs, noting that his staff advised Gov. Tim Walz when he was deciding which types of businesses were considered essential during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Public Utilities Commission approved the project in 2018 and reaffirmed that decision this year after a court ordered required them at regulatory agency to consider other evidence.

Kelley's department appealed, based on the lack of a long-range demand forecast -- essentially a document that spells out why the pipeline will be needed in years to come.

Members of two Senate committees met online Friday to grill Minn. Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley over his leadership of the agency, including this week’s decision to further challenge the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.https://t.co/8PmfNPqer8 — MPR News (@MPRnews) August 21, 2020

Enbridge Energy, which is based in Calgary, Canada has said the line is needed to replace aging pipeline that's been in the ground for decades. Opponents contend the nation should be moving away from fossil fuels, but they failed to sway the PUC with that line of argument.

"With this appeal you're saying the Public Utilities Commission didn't do its job right, and that's very disrespectful," Sen. Julie Rosen, a Republican from Vernon Center told Kelley.

Another GOP senator, David Osmek of Mound, wondered why the Commerce Department didn't make a big issue about the lack of a long-range oil demand forecast until very late in the game. He asserted the decision was motivated by politics.

"You have stepped in and asked for a document the Public Utilities Commission didn't think was necessary," Sen. Osmek declared.

"It bothers me to no end and makes be question whether you are in the position you should be in within the administration!”

Kelley, who is also an attorney, said his legal training and experience in the Minnesota Legislature both bear on his decision-making process. He said makes him more committed to upholding state law and honoring the original legislative intent.

"I won't withdraw from enforcing a law this legislature passed, because of my respect for this legislature."

DFL senators in the hearing said it was clear their Republican counterparts had already made up their minds about Kelley before the meeting started.

"I have to say this has been a kangaroo hearing," Sen. Scott Dibble, a Minneapolis Democrat, remarked.

"You had a list of people you wanted to ask specific, curated questions and you jumped right to them."



The hearing came only 9 days after the Republican-controlled Senate ousted Nancy Leppink, who was Gov. Walz's commissioner of labor and industry. It was the first time the Senate fired a governor's cabinet member since 2008 when the Senate, then controlled by the DFL, removed Lt. Gov. Carol Molnau from her second job as transportation commissioner.