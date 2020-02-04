Key virus testing ingredient on backorder

Gov. Walz, others press federal government to follow through on pledges to deliver critical testing supplies for COVID-19

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Public health officials have made it clear from the start of the coronavirus pandemic Minnesota would need help from the federal government procuring the key chemicals and other ingredients for testing.

As of Wednesday, more than 21,000 Minnesotans had been tested for COVID-19 with 3% of them, or 689, testing positive. But the state's capacity to expand testing will be seriously challenged by a shortage of reagents and other elements needed to complete those lab tests.

And, in a startling revelation, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday the state has only enough supplies on hand to complete 600 additional tests in its large capacity setup.

And it may take a month to receive more through the normal supply chain.

"There are multiple platforms for running tests but supplies for our highest capacity testing platform are back-ordered until May 1," Commissioner Malcolm explained.

"We have had multiple phone calls with the US Department of Health and Human services based on the governor’s personal request to Vice President Pence. We’ve sent specific supply requests and have not heard back."

Governor Walz said he received assurances from Vice President Pence that the federal government would ship more test kits to Minnesota, along with the key ingredients needed.

That hasn't come to fruition yet.

Follow-up calls to HHS by Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer haven't yielded any result yet. And a letter signed by all the Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation hasn't made a dent yet in the shortage of the reagent needed.

Gov. Tim Walz said the federal government has been more helpful when it comes to sending some medical supplies and equipment since FEMA took over as the lead agency on preparedness. And FEMA is expected to foot most of the bill for temporary hospitals the state my be forced to deploy when COVID-19 begins to peak here, which is predicted to happen from mid-May to mid-June.

But Gov. Walz has become frustrated at the shortage of supplies for testing, which is critical to getting help to those who are most at risk. He said he was especially unhappy to hear states being blamed for the testing issue during a White House conference call with all 50 governors this week.

"I think the frustration is what I heard yesterday in the briefing that there’s massive testing that the states just don’t know how to use it," Walz told reporters.

"I can tell you not a single governor agreed with that and not a single governor is not fretting over trying to get this testing regimen up."

In another development, Minnesota Homeland Security Director Joe Kelly reminded Minnesotans not to hoard those N95 respirator masks that are designed to keep you from catching coronavirus.

He said those should be reserved for healthcare professionals involved in direct care of critically ill patients.