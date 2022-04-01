Klobuchar to hold Capitol security hearing

On Wednesday, Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar will ask U.S. Capitol police about steps that have been taken to avoid a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

MINNEAPOLIS — Those who were inside the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6, trying to certify the Electoral College results, survived an almost unfathomable nightmare scenario.

They had to run for cover as a mob, intent on stopping lawmakers from giving the new president-elect what traditionally has been a routine certification.

On the eve of that violent, historic incursion into the seat of the nation's government, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will convene a hearing to look into what progress has been made toward avoiding a repeat in the future.

"This is a moment to stand back and to realize that our democracy is fragile, and no matter our differences, there’s something that unites us, and that’s a cause larger than ourselves – our democracy," Sen. Klobuchar told KARE.

"It’s also a moment for me personally to thank the police officers that protected us and the frontline workers at the Capitol, to realize there are people that do that every day in big and small ways, that protect our country."

The Minnesota Democrat has already teamed up with a Missouri Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, on several pieces of legislation that have since been signed into law by President Biden.

One that passed in December would empower the chief of the Capitol Police to request help from the District of Columbia National Guard, without the need to work through red tape in the midst of a crisis.

"That was an unbelievable part of Jan. 6, the fact that the police chief couldn't even call in the National Guard because he had to get permission from people who were guarding their own chambers."

At Wednesday's hearing she expects Capitol Chief Tom Manger, who was appointed to the post six months after Jan. 6, to talk about upgrades in equipment and intelligence sharing capacity that lawmakers have paid for since the attack.

"Better equipment – remember, 75 percent of the officers that day were in plain clothes. In many cases, the people mobbing the Capitol had more protective gear on than the officers themselves," Klobuchar remarked.

"I’ll also ask him about challenges ahead. They’ll also recruit more officers, retain more officers. The chief has a plan to hire more than 200 additional police officers. I’m strongly supportive of that."

Thus far, federal authorities have made 700 arrests connected to the assault on the Capitol, secured 158 guilty pleas and 57 convictions. At least eight Minnesotans were among those charged with crimes linked to the attack.

Klobuchar and Blunt also teamed up on bipartisan legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol officers who helped fend off protesters, and bought precious time so that senators and representatives could be evacuated to safe zones.

"It was a very dangerous situation and many members were close to experiencing harm or worse."

She said the American people demand accountability from those in charge of Capitol security, but they also recognize the trauma those officers endured.

"The officers that committed suicide. Getting to know their families has been one of the toughest things. These officers had incredible guilt and horror when it really wasn’t their fault."

