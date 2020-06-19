Klobuchar withdraws as candidate for Biden's VP pick

The U.S. Senator said "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a former presidential candidate in the 2020 election, has announced she is withdrawing from consideration to be presidential candidate Joe Biden's vice president.

"After what I've seen in my state, what I've seen across the country. This is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment ... I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. If you want to heal this nation ... this is sure a hell of a way to do it," Klobuchar told MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC.