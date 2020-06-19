Klobuchar withdraws as candidate for Biden's VP pick

MINNEAPOLIS — *Editors Note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a former presidential candidate in the 2020 election, has announced she is withdrawing from consideration to be presidential candidate Joe Biden's vice president.
"After what I've seen in my state, what I've seen across the country. This is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment ... I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. If you want to heal this nation ... this is sure a hell of a way to do it," Klobuchar told MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC.
Once considered a contender for the former Vice President's VP choice, Klobuchar's chances were said to have waned somewhat after the unrest following George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody, according to Democratic party members close to Biden's campaign.