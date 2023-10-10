Klobuchar targets drug traffic on social media platforms

Crisis highlighted by story of Minnesota girl who died from pill offered for sale on Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS — Senator Amy Klobuchar says he's prepared to turn up the heat on social media companies for failure to police drug trafficking taking place on their platforms.

She's cosponsoring legislation the Cooper Davis Act, a bill designed to crack down on drug dealers' use of the Internet to reach customers often with tragic, fatal consequences. It's named for a 16-year-old Kansas boy who died from fentanyl poisoning.

"It used to be bad for business for drug dealers to kill off their customers, but now they hide behind invisible sites, invisible sites on the Snapchat, on the platforms where they can simply sell their drugs," Klobuchar told reporters at a news conferenceTuesday.

"People go back on them and no one else on the site even knows the last person that bought something on that site died."

The senator invited Olga Shevtsova of West Saint Paul to share the story of how her 15-year-old daughter Anastasia died in April of 2022 after arranging a drug buy on Snapchat.

"She said, 'I'm sleepy so I'm going to go to bed early'," Shevtsova recalled. "I gave her a hug and I told her, 'I love you' and she told me, 'I love you, Mom' and she closed the door."

Later that night, she saw a light coming from her daughter's bedroom and went to check on her.

"I opened the door and I saw her crouched on the bed in an unnatural position, kind of face down. I said, 'Anastasia' and there was no answer. I came to her and touched her, and she was cold. I turned her over and her face was blue."

Paramedics could not revive Anastasia. She had died of opioid poisoning from taking one pill she thought was the prescription drug Percocet. It turned out to be fentanyl.

Shevtsova said her daughter had struggled with anxiety because she had been unable to adapt to learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic. But she had never used illicit drugs. She was working a part-time job and seemed to be in good spirits the day she died.

The only clue Shevtsova had was that earlier in the day Anastasia said she wanted to go for a walk. What the grieving mother later learned was that Anastasia walked a few blocks away to a Walgreens store parking lot where she met a 17-year-old boy.

She later learned the boy had offered via Snapchat to sell Anastasia four Percocet pills for $60. Investigators were able to piece it together because the girl had documented it on her phone, taking photos of the parking lot and the four pills.

Shevtsova says she misses her daughter's voice. Anastasia was a singer who could also play piano, flute and drums. She was also a artist who painted beautiful water colors.

"This is not only my loss, but it’s the loss for society that this life, Anastasia’s life, was not fully lived.

Klobuchar says Anastasia's story highlights the need to rein in the use of social media to by those looking to market illicit drugs.

"Children may not have gone out to a dark alley or a street corner. It might not be sold at their schools, but instead they can just quietly in their room, on their computer, on their phone and go on and buy one of these pills."

Her efforts coincide with the Hennepin County's new Focus on Fentanyl campaign, designed to raise awareness of the unique dangerous of that powerful synthetic drug. That's why Tuesday's news conference was cohosted by Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

"We are coming for you," Sheriff Witt told reporters.

"No one has the right to terrorize our communities, no one has the right to take these kids away from their family! No one!"

Witt said more than 100,000 fentanyl tablets have been seized this year by the Violent Offender Task Force.

"That's enough to kill every person in Hennepin County!"