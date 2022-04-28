Legislators strike deal on unemployment insurance, 'hero pay'

The tentative agreement includes $2.7 billion to replenish the trust fund, and $500 million in bonuses for workers who took risks during the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota legislative leaders announced a hard-fought deal Thursday to refill the state's unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay bonuses to frontline workers, resolving a months-long impasse.

The tentative agreement includes $2.7 billion to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund and pay back a debt to the federal government for jobless aid, and $500 million in bonuses for workers who took risks during the pandemic.

To make things work, House Democrats came down from their $1 billion proposal for bonus checks, cutting the amount per worker in half to $750 but keeping eligibility at about 667,000 workers.

A House provision making hourly school employees eligible for unemployment insurance during the summer months was cut as part of the compromise.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, announced the agreement during a MinnPost panel discussion, saying they reached the compromise with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday night.

Miller and Hortman say the bill is expected to pass off the Senate floor on Thursday before a vote on the House floor later Thursday or Friday morning.

The goal, the leaders say, is to get the bill to Walz's desk for him to sign on Friday to avoid an important Saturday due date: That's when employers who saw tax bills increase when lawmakers missed a March 15 deadline to replenish the trust fund are set to make another payment.

Watch more Minnesota politics: