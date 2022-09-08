Leigh Finke wins district; seeking to become first trans lawmaker elected to Capitol

Finke's party victory in MN House District 66a, sets her up to become the first openly transgender lawmaker elected to serve at the capitol.

Democrat Leigh Finke made history Tuesday night after she won her primary for the Democratic nomination in District 66a for the MN House.

Even more history could be made if Finke ends up winning November's general election. She would become the first ever transgender lawmaker elected to the Capitol.

“For everyone to thrive,” Finke said in a statement Wednesday, “we must give everyone a seat at the table. Today, Minnesotans took a big step towards a safer and more inclusive future for all its residents."

Areas of St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and Roseville make up Minnesota's House District 66a where Finke is running for the house seat. Finke's campaign says given the Democratic lean in this district, she has a chance to become the first trans individual elected to serve in the legislature.

Finke's campaign has received the support other state officials including Betty McCollum (D-MN 4th District), Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) and State Senator John Marty (D).

Leigh Finke will face off against Republican Trace Johnson in November's general election to see who will represent District 66a in the state House.

