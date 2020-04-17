'Liberate Minnesota' protest planned in St. Paul

More than 500 people have RSVP'd to a protest demanding Gov. Walz lift MN's Stay at Home order.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's Stay at Home order has been in effect since March 25, with businesses deemed non-essential shuttered since March 16. Across Minnesota and around the country, people are protesting laws requiring them to stay home.

Today, one of these protests is planned at the governor's mansion in St. Paul.

The Facebook event Liberate Minnesota has more than 550 RSVPs as of Friday morning. Planned to begin at noon on Friday, the event asks people to bring protest signs and to maintain a distance that you are comfortable with.

In a social post, the group says, "Minnesota citizens now is the time to demand Governor Walz and our state legislators end this lock down! Thousands of lives are being destroyed right now. It is not the governor's place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens! Gov. Walz you work for the citizens of this state!"

On Thursday afternoon, Live Free Minnesota held what organizers called a "respectful drive-by protest" at the governor's mansion.

Similar protests are being organized across the country and in neighboring Wisconsin.

These protests come as lawmakers are deciding who will make the final decision on when states can reopen.

Governor Walz has joined six other Midwest governors to form a pact, coordinating when Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky will reopen their economies in the future.