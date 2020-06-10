Lime to offer free scooter, bike rides on Election Day

Lime provided a similar service for the midterm elections in 2018 and it was the most successful promotion the company ever had.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lime announced it will be offering free e-scooter and e-bike rides on Election Day – Nov. 3 – in an effort to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.

According to a press release, riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on Nov. 3.

