Lime to offer free scooter, bike rides on Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Lime announced it will be offering free e-scooter and e-bike rides on Election Day – Nov. 3 – in an effort to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.
According to a press release, riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on Nov. 3.
Lime provided a similar service for the midterm elections in 2018 and it was the most successful promotion the company has ever had.
“This is the most important election of our lives,” said Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime in a press release. “Healthcare, climate change and the future of so many cities we serve are on the ballot in 2020. At Lime, we’re focused on doing all we can to register voters, ease access to polls, and encourage our riders to vote.”