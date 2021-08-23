Lisa Jacobson becomes Brooklyn Park mayor by two-vote margin

The city council certified the recount election results at its meeting Monday night.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park has officially elected its new mayor after a one-point margin triggered a recount for the special election earlier this month.

The results of the recount, which was held Aug. 19, confirm Lisa Jacobson defeated Hollies Winston by two votes. The city council certified the results at its meeting Monday night.

With Jacobson's victory comes a now-vacant council seat in the city's east district. Pending the council's approval for a timeline, the seat will be filled in an upcoming special election.