Long-time community activist Don Samuels files to oppose Rep. Ilhan Omar in 5th District

The Federal Election Committee filing shows Samuels registered his campaign as "Neighbors for Samuels" on March 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new filing with the Federal Election Committee shows long-time community activist and former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to oppose Rep. Ilhan Omar in the 5th Congressional District Democratic primary later this year.

Samuels has not yet officially announced his candidacy.

The March 8 FEC filing shows Samuels, 72, would run as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party in an effort to unseat two-time incumbent Omar. FEC filings also show that Samuels' campaign is officially registered as "Neighbors for Samuels."

Samuels recently made headlines amid the 2021 municipal elections, leading the charge to replace the Minneapolis Police Department. At the time, the northside community leader and public safety advocate said his community was "not satisfied with the status quo."

The Jamaican-born politician moved to the United States to study art, and after building a successful career in the private sector, won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council in 2003. He spent much of his time on the council sounding the alarm about youth violence in Minneapolis.

Ten years later, Samuels announced his bid for mayor of Minneapolis, eventually losing out to Betsy Hodges.

Rep. Omar, who announced her intention to seek a third term in February, was first elected to Congress in 2019, making her the first Somali American to serve in either legislative chamber.

Omar then won her reelection in 2020 with 64.5% of the vote.

KARE 11 reached out to Samuels' campaign for a statement, but has not yet heard back.

Watch more Minnesota politics: