House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler announces run for Hennepin County Attorney

Winkler will join former public defender Mary Moriarty in the running for the county's top prosecutor.

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Majority Leader for the Minnesota House of Representatives is stepping down from his position and throwing his hat in the ring in a bid to become Hennepin County's top prosecutor.

"I'm running for County Attorney because we need progressive leadership that will bring people together around a common vision for addressing public safety and racial justice," Winkler announced on his website Tuesday morning.

The website lists Winkler's priorities as public safety, police accountability, criminal justice reform, immigration and scams and financial crimes.

"We see division really creating a public safety problem in our state. When in fact, most people want the same thing," Winkler said. "They want to be safe in their communities, they want to be safe in their homes, and when they have a problem, they want to be able to call law enforcement and have a response that is going to come and help them."

Winkler is a member of the Minnesota DFL and represents district 46A, including portions of Golden Valley, Plymouth and St. Louis Park.