Mayor Jacob Frey and Mayor Melvin Carter declare Monday as 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day'

The announcement was made Sunday night. One day after Ginsburg died after a battle with cancer at 87 years old

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter have declared Monday as Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day in the Twin Cities.

The announcement was made Sunday night after Ginsburg died after a battle with cancer at 87 years old on Sept. 18.

Appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court. Despite a lengthy career on the court, she had never missed arguments until January 2019.

During her time as a justice and throughout her long law career, Ginsburg overcame adversity because of her gender, fought for women’s rights and eventually became the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing.