Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul endorse Joe Biden for President

MINNEAPOLIS — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have announced their endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

“Amid this global crisis, we need a President who will lead us toward a future that works for all of us,” Carter said in a statement. “Vice President Biden’s lifetime of service, commitment to the values we hold dear, and vision for our future are needed now more than ever. I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden for President.”

“Joe Biden’s life and career have been defined by resilience, integrity, and empathy — and the crisis we now confront has made painfully clear how badly we need those values in the White House,” Frey said in a statement. “Those qualities are reflected not just in his character, but in a policy platform with bold action on issues from housing to gun violence to climate change. I’m proud to endorse Joe because he believes government is about uplifting the people of our nation, not the personal interests of the president.”