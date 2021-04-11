Meet LaTrisha Vetaw, the first Black councilwoman to represent ward 4 in north Minneapolis

Vetaw has seen both the best and the worst of times in an area of the city that's grappling with serious crime issues.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the time of the year when things start to change, and on the northside of Minneapolis in Ward 4, those changes involve the ward's first Black councilwoman-elect LaTrisha Vetaw.

"It feels good to have it all pay off," said Vetaw.

Vetaw, who's called Ward 4 home off and on for the last 30 years, has seen both the best and the worst of times in an area of the city that's grappling with serious crime issues.

Earlier this summer two of the four children shot in Minneapolis happened on the streets of Ward 4. One of them was killed.

"I felt the burdens of my neighbors and family members who live in this community," said Vetaw.

A burden Vetaw says became evident while knocking on more than 8,000 doors during her campaign.

"The one thing that everyone talked about was safety," said Vetaw. She went on to explain, "we don't feel safe, we feel trapped in our own neighborhood."

When asked what Vetaw plans to accomplish, she said, "To get more police officers on the streets. We need good police officers here and we want to have opportunities to build relationships with those officers...We don't have a thriving, vibrant north Minneapolis, the one I remember 30 years ago...if people don't feel safe."

When asked what her hope for ward 4 moving forward is, Vetaw said, "I'm just so excited about the future of bringing a group of folks together, of all ages, all races, all backgrounds, to really look at what public safety is for us and really make significant changes."

Changes that she hopes will ultimately lead to brighter days ahead.

"I love this community so much," said a tearful Vetaw. "This is a hard time and I want to step up for the people who stepped up for me and my family."