VP Pence to visit Minneapolis on heels of Trump, Biden Minnesota stops

Minnesota will be the destination for several high-profile political stops over the next week.

MINNEAPOLIS — The vice president is scheduled to visit Minneapolis and Eau Claire just days after the president and his Democratic rival stop in Minnesota.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel by bus to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to visit Midwest Manufacturing on Thursday, Sept. 24. He'll then speak about the importance of manufacturing in the U.S. at a "Made In America" event.

Following his stop in Eau Claire, Pence will go to Minneapolis and participate in a "Cops for Trump" listening session. That stop is scheduled for later on Sept. 24. Pence's office says he will focus his Minneapolis comments on the Trump administration's "unwavering commitment to law enforcement."

Pence will head back to Washington, D.C., that evening.

Ahead of Pence's visit, both President Donald Trump and former vice president and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden are visiting Minnesota.

Trump is planning to go to Bemidji Friday, Sept. 18, where he is expected to speak at Bemidji Aviation Services at 4 p.m.

Biden's campaign said he will tour a union training center in Duluth and speak sometime Friday afternoon.

The visits, coming fewer than two months before the election, further highlight the targeted effort by both Joe Biden and President Trump to capture the state’s 10 electoral votes in November. Both campaigns plan to spend millions in advertising in Minnesota, identified by Politico this week as one of “eight states where 2020 will be won or lost.”