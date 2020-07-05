Minn. hospitality industry takes case to YouTube

Restaurant, bar, resort and hotel owners and managers appeal directly to Gov. Walz in testimonial videos

MINNEAPOLIS — It would be an understatement to say Bill Kozlak is worried about the future of Jax Cafe, the northeast Minneapolis dining destination that's been in his family for three generations.

"The debt keeps mounting. It's scary. It's very scary times right now," Kozlak said in a video posted to Hospitality Minnesota's YouTube page.

"We survived World War II, survived 9-11, survived just about everything. I'm not sure we're going to survive this one."

Like many full-service restaurants, Jax had to lay off most of its workers after Gov. Tim Walz used his emergency powers to order temporarily end dining in at restaurants and bars in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He's one of dozens of owners and managers who've posted testimonials on the Hospitality MN account on YouTube, hoping to make a direct appeal to the governor and legislative leaders.

They're asking that they be allowed to reopen, at least partially. In addition to that they're seeking another stimulus package that is tailored to the unique nature of their industry, which employs 300,000 Minnesotans.

"I'm standing in front of my cooler to show you what my cooler looks like and what it's looked like the last six weeks," chef John Schiltz of Lake Elmo Inn and Restaurant tells the camera, as he stands in front of a barren walk-in cooler.

"With that our restaurant is dead. It's empty. We need people. We need to get going again, even if it's slowly."

Many of the resorts, restaurants and hotels don't qualify for a forgivable loan from Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Plan, according to the industry group, because they'd have to keep their staffs on the payroll for eight straight weeks during the time period ending June 30.

They could go ahead and accept the loans but would be hard-pressed to repay them at the same time they're trying to reboot their operations after the lockdown is partially lifted.

John and Mindy Fredrikson of the Gunflint Lodge in Grand Marais said they feel the resort industry has done its part to help reduce the spread of COVID19 in Minnesota, but they're running out of time to save their businesses.

"We need to be able to reopen our restaurant, our fishing guides, our zip-line canopy tours, our riding stables," Mindy Fredrikson says in her YouTube post.

"We have many different amenities and each one is an important part of our revenue stream."

Tim Murray of the venerable Murray's in Minneapolis called the current situation unprecedented, compared to other economic downturns the steakhouse has weathered since opening its doors in 1946.

"We simply need an additional stimulus package to survive what has easily been the biggest crisis our industry has ever seen."

Even places that have been able to offer curbside takeout and delivery of food are operating on skeleton crews, with most of the front room staff furloughed or laid off indefinitely. Companies that were fortunate enough to have cash reserves to help ride out recessions, are burning through that money more quickly than expected.