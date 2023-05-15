Minnesota House debates public safety package

An $880 million budget bill includes gun control provisions opposed by a Republican minority.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Members of the Minnesota House spent hours Monday debating an $880 million public safety budget bill, which will pay for the court system, prisons, crime labs, legal aid, community violence prevention efforts and many other priorities under the public safety umbrella.

But what drew most of the attention, and most of the rhetoric from Republicans opposed to the bill, were two gun control provisions that Democrats have sought for many years. Those include universal background checks and extreme risk "red flag" protection orders.

The bill passed the Senate early Saturday morning after a 10-hour debate, so the House was the final stop on the way to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, who has made gun violence reforms a major priority.

The DFL majority knew they had the votes to pass it going into Monday's debate. But that didn't stop the Republican minority from spending more than six hours trying to talk Democrats out of the changes.

The background checks provision would apply the same background checks that commercial gun dealers already do to private gun transfers. It would require those who want to sell a firearm to someone outside their immediate family to go to a gun dealer or local law enforcement to get a background check on the person.

The word "transfers" is used instead of "sales" because the background checks would also apply to lending a gun or giving one away to someone outside your family. Democrats say the idea is to make sure guns don't go to people who, under existing law, are barred from possessing or carrying a firearm.

Republicans have consistently opposed the idea, asserting that criminals and those intent on carrying out mass shootings, will find a way to get their hands on weapons by maneuvering around the rules or stealing them. They're upset that law-abiding firearms owners, under provisions of the bill, would be required to keep a record of the background check for 10 years for law enforcement to check as part of a criminal investigation.

Democrats contend the record-keeping requirement is a better option for gun owners than having the police or a state agency track who is selling guns to neighbors or strangers. It's often referred to as the "gun show loophole" because people who attend gun shows often sell or trade guns to other attendees.

The extreme risk protection orders bill would make it legal for family members or police to petition a judge for an order to temporarily remove firearms from a person who appears to be threat to themselves or others. Supporters assert it would prevent murders and suicides, which is the most common form of gun death in Minnesota.

Republicans and gun rights groups say those "red flags" bills only address the firearm instead of the person who is considered mentally unstable. During the floor debate Monday, Republicans pointed to mass killings done by people driving cars into crowds.

"It's the person, not the tool," Rep. Peggy Bennett, an Albert Lea Republican, told her colleagues. "So, let's go after the criminals instead."

One part of the red flags provision would allow emergency orders carried out without prior notice to the gun owner. The GOP contends that type of order will face a legal challenge because a firearm can be confiscated from a person before they have a chance to face their accusers in court.

The bill has several provisions that have had bipartisan support and, in some cases, originated as Republican ideas.

One creates the new crime of carjacking that treats it as more serious crime than simple car theft and armed robbery, which is a response to a virtual epidemic of carjackings in a wave of lawlessness that struck the Twin Cities metro during the pandemic.

The bill also creates a new crime of organized retail theft, to address those mass smash-and-grab events at stores that are planned and supported by criminal syndicates. It would also cover mass retail fraud done with stolen credit cards or actual credit lines from stolen identities.

No-knock search warrants would be restricted to those situations where an innocent person's life is at risk. The legislation essentially codifies what has become standard practice around no-knock search warrants in Minneapolis and St. Paul since the police killing of Amir Locke last year.

Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega talked about knowing the Locke family before Amir Locke was shot by MPD officers after waking him from a slumber on a couch in his cousin's apartment.

"He was a responsible, legal gun owner but that didn't protect him from this poison."

Republicans objected to a part of the bill that allows the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to collect information about hate incidents. The latest version of the legislation spells out that the staff would use that information to produce a report every two years on hate crime trends on the state.

The GOP contingent said they worry the state will classify political speech as a hate incident and keep records of Republicans who say things Democrats find politically objectionable.

Supporters say the point of that provision is allow people to report hate incidents that don't rise to the level of crimes but still cause harm and terror for persons of color and LGBTQ+ persons. It also will be a vehicle for people who don't feel comfortable speaking to police to find a way to convey information.

Watch more Minnesota politics: