Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on police reforms

The final day of the second special session brought bipartisan breakthroughs on criminal justice reforms inspired by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

ST PAUL, Minn — Democrats didn't get all the police reforms they wanted, but they didn't leave empty handed. And that's how compromises at the State Capitol often work.

Lawmakers embraced a package of criminal justice measures designed to reduced the number of citizens, especially persons of color, who die in fatal encounters with police officers. Many of these ideas have been put forward by DFL lawmakers in previous sessions, but gained renewed momentum after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis Police.

The deal was the result of eight days of intense negotiations between House Public Safety Chair Carlos Mariani of St. Paul and Senate Public Safety Chair Warren Limmer of Maple Grove.

Key elements of the proposal are as follows:

Prohibit choke holds and hog-tie style restraints

Duty to intervene and report banned restraints

Departments can't pay for warrior-style training

Mandated reporting of use-of-force incidents to the BCA

Creates special use-of-force investigative unit at BCA

Adding two more non-police to POST Board

A statewide database of officer discipline records for POST Board

Improve stress and trauma resources for officers

Enhanced peer counseling resources for officers

Individual cities allowed to set residency requirements

Mandatory autism training for officers

Mental Health and crisis intervention training for officers

The House turned down an amendment that would require an investigation into which government leaders were responsible for allowing riots to get out of control. Democrats asserted that could be added to a future bill to pay for recovery of the riot-ravaged areas.

Minn. House passes bipartisan police reform bill by a tally of 102 to 29 and sends it to Senate. This version was hammered out during 8 days of private negotiations between the Senate and House Public Safety Committee chairs. pic.twitter.com/L91uW8qdMZ — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 21, 2020

This list is whittled down quite a bit from the original 18 reforms ideas put forward a group of DFL lawmakers who work together under the banner of People of Color and Indigenous, or POCI Caucus. Those ideas passed the House during the first special session but didn't gain any traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Left by the wayside were DFL proposals to automatically assign the Attorney General's office to prosecute any crimes that would arise from officer-involved homicide prosecutions. Republicans also said they could not accept the idea of restoring voting rights to former felons immediately upon their release from incarceration.

Bonding bill dies

The House also attempted to pass a public works construction bonding bill early Wednesday, but it failed to gain the 60% super majority required for such bills which amounts to 81 votes in that chamber. House Republicans followed through on their pledge to vote against the $1.8 billion package of projects spread across the state.

The $1.8 billion public works construction bill garners 75 votes in House, but that's six votes short of the 3/5ths super majority required. House Republicans stuck to their vow to vote against the bill unless Gov. Walz relinquishes his emergency powers related to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/kC2XogvfnJ — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 21, 2020

House Republicans objected to the size of the bonding bill and the fact it included some planning money for the Bottineau Light Rail line planned for the north metro. But their principle reason for blocking the bonding has remained the same since May: they want Gov. Walz to relinquish his peacetime emergency powers and allow the legislature to control the state's COVID-19 response.