Minneapolis DFL vice chair resigns, calls current processes 'antiquated'

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Vice Chair Mike Norton didn't mince words in his letter of resignation Wednesday.

Addressed to Board Chair Briana Rose Lee, Norton criticized the overall culture within the state's DFL, while specifically honing in on its endorsement processes and safeguards against delegate fraud and irregularities.

"While I understand the goal of the Minneapolis DFL is to endorse and support candidates for local elections, the endorsement procedure is highly problematic and exclusionary," Norton's letter read. "... Beyond an endorsement process in desperate need of updating, the Minnesota DFL seems unwilling or unable to support adequate safeguards against fraud within the process they require the local party to follow."

Norton went on to rebuke the party's caucus and convention procedures, saying the current "antiquated" endorsement process predisposes incumbents and "insiders" to come away with the party's endorsement. Political newcomers, he said, have historically only won endorsements in "extremely rare circumstances when the candidate is exceptionally well prepared."

In a "one-party town like Minneapolis," he said, the current system only allows a "handful of people" to decide who will ultimately make viable candidates.

"Given my fundamental disagreement with the current endorsement process and lack of confidence in the state party to find a resolution, it seems unproductive for me to continue in the role of Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair," Norton said.

Norton asked Chair Lee to accept his resignation, effective immediately.

The DFL has yet to respond to a request for comment.

