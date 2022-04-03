Two options emerge for Minneapolis governance

City work group submits two recommendations for structure of mayor's office now that the executive branch has more power.

MINNEAPOLIS — We'll soon have a much better idea of how Mayor Jacob Frey will manage all of the city departments that are now under his direct control as a result of a referendum passed by voters.

A special working group Friday turned over two visions for how the mayor's management team could be structured, including how many second-in-command positions would report directly to him.

One scenario features a chief operating officer, or COO, in addition to the mayor's chief of staff. Another option envisions that four people would be directly under the mayor, including a chief of staff, COO and two major department heads.

"Our structure has held us back and it has been costly and inefficient," Kathleen O'Brien, a former city council member who was co-chair of the work group, told reporters.

"And this is about putting in place a government that helps the city fulfill its potential and serve all of its people."

The special panel's report also entertained the notion creating the position of deputy mayor to help handle day-to-day decisions, as is the case in some cities. But they recommended against it because that position would potentially be perceived as political rather than professional.

"As a business owner and a city resident I’m excited for the changes that will lead to improve collaboration and planning across city departments," JJ Haywood, who owns Pizza Luce and co-chaired the study group, said.

"Making it easier for us to interact with the city improving the quality, consistency and equity of the key services we all need and use."

Mayor Frey said he plans to study the group's report and choose a plan to present to the city council on March 22. The council will weigh in on the design and eventually be asked to ratify the appointments to those who serve as direct-reports to the mayor.

"The thing we set up now needs to be long lasting," Frey explained. "This is a form of government we want to deliver trust through. We have a lot of work to do."

Voters in November approved Ballot Question 1, a change to the city charter that shifts control of all city departments to the mayor's office and limits the city council to a policymaking or legislative role.

The study noted the system of government in Minneapolis since 1920 was very rare among large U.S. cities because the city council had both a legislative and an executive role. City department heads answered directly to council members, and the city's executive committee was made up of four council members and the mayor.

Critics of the system often referred to it as having 14 bosses instead of one.

"The old model was confusing. It was complicated. And it led to a lack of clarity among both elected officials and department heads," Frey remarked.

In the 1920s voters decided to put the city council in charge of all city departments, except for the police department which was left to the mayor. In the 1980s voters approved the city executive committee, which gave the mayor one vote in a panel of five.

The charter change approved by voters in November shifts control of all city departments from the council to the mayor's office. That change will require adding more positions to the chain of command in the executive branch of city government.