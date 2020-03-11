Minnesota AG office confirms false robocalls; voters should still vote today

Some Minnesotans have received robocalls making fake claims about voting, according to Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.
The robocalls have been telling voters to "Stay home, stay safe, don't go vote," and that "Republicans vote today, Democrats vote tomorrow," Ellison's office says.
These claims are FALSE and voters who have not already cast their ballot yet have until 8 p.m. to get to their designated polls. Voters who are in line to vote by the 8 p.m. deadline will be allowed to vote.
For more information on how to cast your vote and to ensure that your vote is counted, visit KARE 11's Voter Guide.
To find your polling place, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.
The warning about misleading robocalls in Minnesota follows reports about similar calls nationwide.
Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” - an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters.
The calls, which often feature a computerized female voice, began over the summer and increased dramatically last month.
Voters in Flint, Michigan, meanwhile, received a separate robocall telling them, falsely, that they could vote on Wednesday.
The Associated Press reported that a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security says the FBI is investigating robocalls that seek to interfere with someone's right to cast a ballot.