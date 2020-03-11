Minnesota AG office confirms false robocalls; voters should still vote today

Voters who have not already cast their ballot yet have until 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at their precinct by the 8 p.m. deadline will be allowed to vote.

Some Minnesotans have received robocalls making fake claims about voting, according to Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.

The robocalls have been telling voters to "Stay home, stay safe, don't go vote," and that "Republicans vote today, Democrats vote tomorrow," Ellison's office says.

These claims are FALSE and voters who have not already cast their ballot yet have until 8 p.m. to get to their designated polls. Voters who are in line to vote by the 8 p.m. deadline will be allowed to vote.

For more information on how to cast your vote and to ensure that your vote is counted, visit KARE 11's Voter Guide.

To find your polling place, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

Minnesotans now getting FALSE robocalls about voting according to @AGEllison's office. 1 states "Stay home, stay safe, don't go vote" The 2nd states "Republicans vote today, Democrats vote tomorrow" Once again there are FALSE calls. #karetovote — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) November 3, 2020

The warning about misleading robocalls in Minnesota follows reports about similar calls nationwide.

Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” - an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters.

The calls, which often feature a computerized female voice, began over the summer and increased dramatically last month.

There are a few reports of disinformation robocalls. Here are the FACTS:



ALL VOTING ENDS at 8PM TONIGHT. You can vote if you’re in line by 8pm. Do NOT arrive later.



Voting is easy, secure and SAFE. Just wear a mask when you go!



Don’t let anyone steal your voice or your vote. — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) November 3, 2020

Voters in Flint, Michigan, meanwhile, received a separate robocall telling them, falsely, that they could vote on Wednesday.