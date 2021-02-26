Live: State officials, Walz present budget forecast after swing to $1.6B surplus from $1.3B deficit

The $2.9 billion improvement is based on a higher revenue forecast, lower projected state spending and an increased surplus for the current fiscal year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If the era of COVID-19 has proven anything, it's that the world is dynamic and things can change in a hurry.

That is certainly true when it comes to Minnesota's budget outlook, which state economists say has swung from an anticipated a $1.3 billion deficit to a $1.6 billion surplus in a matter of months.

The projections released Friday will set up debates for the rest of the legislative session over taxes and spending.

Minnesota Management and Budget says projections have improved due to an improved U.S. economic outlook, which has been bolstered by stimulus measures the federal government has taken since the state agency issued its last forecast in November.

The agency also cites a higher revenue forecast, lower projected state spending and an increased surplus for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Republican lawmakers welcome the revised numbers, but also express caution in how the legislature moves ahead.

"Minnesota's economy is bouncing back, and will continue growing if we let it," said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) in a released statement. "Unfortunately, Democrats will continue pushing for completely unnecessary tax hikes that would hurt struggling businesses and families. Raising taxes will slow our economic comeback, and make it harder to bring back jobs and paychecks to where they were before the pandemic."

"We know the Governor's tax hikes will not become law this year, and we can save ourselves weeks of headaches if the Governor and Democrats acknowledge that now. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and work together to pass a responsible budget without raising taxes."