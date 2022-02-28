Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

The forecast adds $1.5 billion to the existing projected surplus for the state's general fund.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's budget surplus continues to grow, according to the last forecast released Monday by the Minnesota Management and Budget Office (MMB).

The revised general fund surplus is now projected to be $9.253 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of more than $1.5 billion over previous estimates.

State budget officials credit the increased surplus to "higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast," as well as reduced spending in education and Health and Human Services.

MMB said those revenue and spending projections are mostly one-time cases, but "the structural balance in the FY 2024-25 planning estimates remains positive and largely unchanged from November."

Budget officials caution that inflation and "geopolitical conflict," like the current Russian invasion in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia, could have an impact on the overall economic outlook for the country and Minnesota.

The projection announced today was based on modeling and calculations done before the invasion of Ukraine.

The full February Budget and Economic Forecast will be posted on the state website around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to discuss the forecast and the budget surplus in a 1:15 p.m. news conference.

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt responded to reports of the increased surplus with calls for tax relief for Minnesotans.

"$9.3 billion surplus means government is collecting mind-boggling amounts of money from Minnesotans struggling with inflation and gas/energy prices," Daudt tweeted. "We need permanent and meaningful tax relief ASAP including an end to social security taxes & refilling UI trust fund."

$9.3 billion surplus means government is collecting mind-boggling amounts of money from Minnesotans struggling with inflation and gas/energy prices.



We need permanent and meaningful tax relief ASAP including an end to social security taxes & refilling UI trust fund. #mnleg — Kurt Daudt (@kdaudt) February 28, 2022

Other groups, including one of the state's largest labor unions, said the surplus needs to be allocated in support of teachers, children, retirees, and frontline workers.