Minnesota delegation reacts to passage of $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Minnesota's Congressional delegation is reacting to passage of the $1T infrastructure bill by the House last night, soon to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill is the largest brick-and-mortar investment in America in decades, pushing about US$240 billion toward building or rebuilding roads, bridges, public transit, airports and railways. More than $150 billion is slated for projects that address climate change, like building electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading energy grids and production to work better with renewables, and making public transit more environmentally sustainable.

There’s also funding for cybersecurity, clean water and waste treatment systems, broadband internet connections and more.

Representative Dean Phillips says the package will provide the following for Minnesota.

While the infrastructure bill was passed late Friday, the larger $1.85 Trillion Build Back Better Act hangs in limbo. That piece of legislation provides funding for childcare, a national paid leave policy, health care, climate action, housing, education, and a roadmap to citizenship.

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was the only member of the delegation to break party ranks, among six House Democrats to vote against the infrastructure bill as it advanced without Build Back Better provisions.

No Minnesota representatives were on the list of 13 Republicans who broke party ranks to vote for the infrastructure bill.

Here are statements from Minnesota's Democratic lawmakers on what unfolded Friday. KARE 11 will update this article with reaction from Minnesota's Republican delegation as they become available.

U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum

“The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in our roads, bridges, and communities. It will help us maintain and improve our existing physical infrastructure, which Minnesotans know all too well is long overdue. It includes funding for clean energy innovation, electric vehicle infrastructure, transportation, and critical improvements to water infrastructure that will help protect public health. Today I voted to send this bill to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law."

U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig

“Today, we made good on our promises to invest in America’s highways, roads, bridges and broadband for our rural communities. This bipartisan package will create millions of good-paying jobs, help our economic recovery and rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure for future generations. I’m proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver this historic achievement for Minnesotans.”

U.S. Congressman Dean Phillips

“Investments in roads, bridges, waterways, energy, broadband, and the future of our nation is a unifying need and opportunity,” said Rep. Phillips. “This package will allow our nation to make smart, fiscally responsible investments in our infrastructure and in our people. We must send this legislation to President Biden’s desk as soon as possible, so we can get shovels in the ground and people to work.”

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

“From the beginning, I have been clear that I would not be able to support the infrastructure bill without a vote on the Build Back Better Act. Passing the infrastructure bill without passing the Build Back Better Act first risks leaving behind childcare, paid leave, health care, climate action, housing, education, and a roadmap to citizenship."

"My community cannot wait any longer for these much-needed investments that will be delivered through the Build Back Better Act. I cannot in good conscience support the infrastructure bill without voting on the President’s transformative agenda first.”

U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn

“President Biden and House Democrats are working to push the most radical and extreme agenda in American history. Their schemes are littered with reckless leftwing planks to raise taxes, increase deficit spending, impose the Green New Deal, grant amnesty to illegals, expand welfare programs without work requirements, and woke so called “equity” programs that use race and identity to discriminate.

What is at our gates now is a Trojan Horse for the Democrats to force their socialist agenda on the American people. We must vehemently reject these harmful ideas and policies and return to commonsense and the time-tested principles: limited government, free enterprise capitalism, and fiscal responsibility. Only with a return to such principles and fighting for conservative values can we restore America’s greatness."

U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber

“No one wants an infrastructure bill more than me, and I have long stated that it is important we return to regular order with a bicameral, bipartisan package that invests in traditional infrastructure projects, creates jobs, and spends taxpayer dollars wisely.

Regrettably, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat leaders made it abundantly clear that the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure bill is inextricably linked to their bloated multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spend package.

Make no mistake; a vote for this “infrastructure” package is a vote for the reckless multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spend spree. That’s why I voted NO.”

